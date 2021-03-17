Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

