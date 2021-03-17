Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

