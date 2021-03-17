Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $128.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $130.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $518.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

EPAC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 445.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

