Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.59. Fortive posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

FTV opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

