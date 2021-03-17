Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $11.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,629,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Micron Technology by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 628,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

