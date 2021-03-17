Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.37) and the highest is ($2.01). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($8.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $121.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,228. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

