Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 794,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

