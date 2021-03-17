Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $18,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SND traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

