Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.76 ($111.49).

ZAL opened at €90.68 ($106.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.65. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

