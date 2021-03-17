Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.76 ($111.49).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €90.68 ($106.68) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.10 and a 200 day moving average of €85.65.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

