Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. 13,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

