Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Grupo Santander lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.