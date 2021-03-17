Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.59 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Zano has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $111,024.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,260.10 or 1.00580901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00412156 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00293881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.83 or 0.00784175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3,333.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00087591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005576 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,585,034 coins and its circulating supply is 10,555,534 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

