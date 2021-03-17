Zap Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.70 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $86.70 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.79 or 0.00635186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

