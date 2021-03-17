Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.05 or 0.03159100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00351177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.62 or 0.00924102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00405533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00337043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00250784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021289 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

