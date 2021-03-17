Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 11th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $473.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $163.44 and a one year high of $516.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,205 shares of company stock worth $26,425,732. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

