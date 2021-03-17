Zeepin Price Up 140.5% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 140.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $552,345.16 and $97,031.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.85 or 0.00462473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00141589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00615158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.