Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0970 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $11.96 million and $698,473.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00245312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00090959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00054057 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,363,825 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

