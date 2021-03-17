Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

ZEFU is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,331,005 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars.

