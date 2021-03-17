Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Short Interest Update

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 11th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $61.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.