Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.15. Approximately 171,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 262,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $1,383,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

