ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Tops $2,543.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,543.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00232651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002115 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010639 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

