ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0007

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034089 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

