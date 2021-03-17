Zero Price Tops $0.22 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $161,211.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00248176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00093379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,771,174 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.