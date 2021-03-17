Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $639,514.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for $3,930.28 or 0.06743573 BTC on major exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $3.81 million and $639,514.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 238.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00452838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00574743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

