Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,906.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Zero has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $132,906.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00246131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00091584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,773,464 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

