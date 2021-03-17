ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.92 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $33.92 million and $7.78 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00456968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.07 or 0.00575698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

