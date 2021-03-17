Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,967.12

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $143,967.12 and $6,328.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,275.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.25 or 0.00913105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.54 or 0.00334940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031288 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,660,506 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

