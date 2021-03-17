ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $569,440.86 and approximately $243.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.54 or 0.00636812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033539 BTC.

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

