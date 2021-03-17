Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Hits $364,648.63

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $364,648.63 and $24,111.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00052487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.00640461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

