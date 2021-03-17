Zilliqa Trading 40.3% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00074079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002780 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,353,142,600 coins and its circulating supply is 11,061,675,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

