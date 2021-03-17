ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.92

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 4887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

ZIM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

