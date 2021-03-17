ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $6.00 million and $31,197.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00145120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.30 or 0.00586820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.