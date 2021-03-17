Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIXI. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ZIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZIX by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.