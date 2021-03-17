ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Up 17.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s stock price shot up 17.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $8.70. 11,714,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 1,994,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

