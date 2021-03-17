ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $3.13 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $617.51 million and approximately $95.68 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00005280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00464935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00062083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00078912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.83 or 0.00607407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

