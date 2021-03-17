ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Cap of $557.29 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $557.29 million and approximately $90.41 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00005175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00458268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00063461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00124401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00576061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

