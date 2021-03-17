Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells $1,199,712.36 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00.

ZM traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,483. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 435.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.63 and a 200-day moving average of $416.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

