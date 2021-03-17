Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $541.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $501.00.

3/8/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $354.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company added record number of subscribers. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

3/8/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $435.00.

2/2/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $439.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

ZM traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.83. The stock had a trading volume of 139,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 405,422 shares of company stock worth $144,810,308 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

