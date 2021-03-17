ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $10,736,670.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,736,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,032,475.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40.

On Friday, January 15th, Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

