ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $129,407.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

