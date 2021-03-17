ZumCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.