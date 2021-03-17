Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $50,650.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,018,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Zynga by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

