Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $247,680.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,023,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 18,018,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $37,441,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

