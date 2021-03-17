Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $304,485.21 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,018,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -334.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $45,041,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

