Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Zynga worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 138,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 368,730 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,037,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,689,347 shares of company stock worth $28,034,137. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.