$0.02 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). NeoGenomics posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 47,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,808,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

