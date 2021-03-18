-$0.09 EPS Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centogene by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

