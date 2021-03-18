$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.19. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 12,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. Construction Partners has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

