-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,488,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 54.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fastly by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. Fastly has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

